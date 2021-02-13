This is the story of Nathan Evans, a young Scotsman who until December was a postman. He had been posting to his TikTok account for months, until it occurred to him to upload an old seafaring song, The Wellerman. In a few days, thanks to the TikTok duet option that allows users to sing or react to videos of others tiktokers, its interpretation began to earn in reproductions and accompaniments. Until reaching Andrew Lloyd Webber, Oscar-winning musical theater songwriter and one of the latest TikTok stars, who joined Evans’ song with some notes on the piano. In less than a month, this young man signed a contract with Polydor, a label that belongs to Universal Music. The songs and the hashtags (labels) that accompany the creations guide the paths of the tiktokers. Evans used his talent, a catchy theme and a hashtag (#ShantySongs, sea songs). The label he chose now has more than 3,000 million views. Yes, the marine songs of the 19th century are a trend.

Keep reading