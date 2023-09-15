A European Union regulator (EU) imposed this Friday a fine of 345 million euros (about 368 million dollars) to the social network of Chinese capital TikTok for violating data protection regulations for minors.

TikTok Technology Limited will have to pay “administrative fines totaling 345 million euros” and adjust its operations to regulations within three months, the Irish Data Protection Commission (CPD) announced in a press release.

This Irish regulatory body – which has a central role in ensuring compliance with EU rules – opened an investigation in September 2021 into the practices of this social network, a subsidiary of the Chinese giant. ByteDance.

TikTok has 134 million users in the EU and this investigation covers practices between July 31 and December 31, 2020.

The regulator explained its decision by stating that the registration of minors in the social network was done in a way that the accounts were defined as public by default.

Another problem detected by the agency is that a TikTok feature called “family connection”, which allows a teenager’s account to be linked to that of their parent, did not include adequate verification of affiliation.

