These sanctions were taken “for political reasons” and not because of any threat to the security of the country, believe the social network and its parent company in a complaint filed Friday with a court in Washington.

TikTok strikes back. The subsidiary of Chinese company ByteDance has called on a judge to block the Trump administration’s decision to ban downloads of the hugely popular video app in the United States from Sunday, September 20, in the name of security national.

This action has been taken “for political reasons” and not because of any threat to the security of the country, believe TikTok and its parent company in a complaint filed late Friday in a court in Washington.

The ruling also violates the right to free speech, guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, as well as the due process right, guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment, the document claims. And if the download ban is maintained, it will destroy “irreversibly” TikTok’s activity in the United States, where the app has 100 million members, warns the complaint.