The social network TikTok, a platform that is particularly popular with younger users, is facing an unprecedented challenge in the United States. There were already efforts under Donald Trump's administration to block the app in the United States. These discussions have now reached new dimensions: The US House of Representatives has voted for a law that would allow a complete ban on TikTok in America. With 51 votes from the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, the ban appears to be one step closer. Nepal's government also wants to ban TikTok in order to further ensure the country's social harmony NEXTG.tv reported.

Founding of TikTok September 2016 Parent company Byte Dance Headquarters Beijing, China User Over 1 billion worldwide particularities Short video clips with music overlay target group Adolescents and young adults

The next steps to passing the law: TikTok's backlash in the US

Before a final ban can come into force, the law must overcome further hurdles. After approval in the House of Representatives, a discussion takes place, followed by a vote in the Senate. Only when a majority is achieved here will it be up to the president to put the law into force with his signature. If it comes to that, the consequences would be far-reaching: not just have to Apple, Google and similar companies remove the TikTok app from their stores, and internet providers could also be ordered to completely block access to the app. The goal behind it: to put pressure on ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to possibly sell the app.

In response to the impending danger, TikTok has launched a campaign in America to motivate users to oppose the plan. The platform, known for its short, creative video content, is using its reach to highlight the potential consequences of a ban and potentially sway public opinion in its favor. Somalia is also planning to ban TikTok to prevent the spread of propaganda by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

A critical look at privacy and security concerns

The debate over TikTok in the US is deeply rooted in issues of privacy and national security. Critics fear that American users' data could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, a concern fueled by the close ties between Chinese companies and the government. TikTok, on the other hand, regularly emphasizes that the security and privacy of its users is its top priority and that data from US citizens is stored and processed in the USA.

A total ban on TikTok in the US would not only impact the millions of active users who use the platform as a means of expression and information, but could also impact social media and the tech industry as a whole. New questions about content regulation, censorship and international cooperation in the digital world would be raised. The action against TikTok could therefore set a precedent that changes the landscape of social media in the long term. Most recently, TikTok had to pay a fine of more than 14 million euros because they violated child protection rules in Great Britain. There have already been similar allegations Germany.

