TikTok is a global platform that celebrates diversity and understands the importance of supporting social causes. One of the pillars we work on is maintaining partnerships with platforms capable of accelerating black entrepreneurship, such as DIVER.SSA, focused on the mental well-being of female workers in the Northeast, and BlackRocks, with the aim of accelerating technology startups over two years .

It is necessary to recognize the need for more speed in affirmative actions, spaces for dialogue, expansion, potentialization and occupation. The triad of diversity, equity and inclusion can only be achieved by increasing black representation.

(Note published in the 1315 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)