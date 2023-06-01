For years now, the TikTok social network has been targeted by different countries, accusing bytedanceparent of this popular viral video platform, to share personal information of its users with the chinese government. Now, it has been revealed that the personal data of Internet users would have been leaked among the employees of the Asian company through a corporate platform.

Despite the fact that the measure materialized in the government of the President Joe Bidenand the now former president donald trump had accused TikTok of leaking information from millions of US accounts to the Chinese president’s administration Xi Jingpingso at the time he sought to ban it.

However, it was not until the end of 2022 that the United States government prohibited the use of the viral social network on the official devices of government officials, as a national security measure.

Likewise, recently, according to an investigation carried out by the medium “The New York Times”ByteDance workers share personal information of the millions of users of the virtual platform through an internal messaging and collaboration app called “Lark”.

It is in this way that, when reporting complaints presented by Internet users, the employees of the Asian corporate they use the aforementioned messaging platform to deal with incidents. However, they publish in this space the names, photos, country of residence, IP address, device and username of the people who have an account on the social network..

According to what was referred to by the aforementioned medium, there are thousands of ByteDance employees who use Lark every day, similar to the applications Microsoft’s Teams and “Slack”.

It is in this way, according to the statements of the workers of the Asian company, the collaborators who work for TikTok may have access to various data of millions of users, including driver’s licenses and illegal content, such as sexual abuse material. In many cases, this information is available in Lark groups, where there are thousands of employees.

Given this, since July 2021 there have been more than a few TikTok security workers who have warned ByteDance executives about the potential risks linked to the enormous access that collaborators have to the personal information of TikTok users.