Teenagers consume porn. It is a fact proven by data and studies, something that has been happening all our lives and that does not surprise anyone. Although this, like many other aspects of society, has evolved with the arrival of the internet and social networks. The magazines or tapes that 20 years ago someone secretly showed to friends have become photos and videos that young people pass through WhatsApp chats, or links to some pornographic platform with millions of daily visits around the world. . And technology has not only changed the means of consumption, but also the type of content. The case of the fake nudes in Almendralejo (Badajoz) is an example of how artificial intelligence (AI) has generalized the creation and dissemination of non-consensual pornographic images, which no longer only have famous people as victims, but people of their own kind. own environment, like high school classmates. A practice that sets off many alarms due to the ease of access to these applications, capable of undressing with one click anyone who has posted a photo on the internet.

“The digital world is no different from the analog world. Now, as before, young people continue to access porn through friends who teach them something. The only thing that has changed are the access routes, which have become digital,” summarizes Melchor Gómez, professor of Educational Technology at the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM). In addition to the best-known platforms that are part of everyone’s daily life regardless of age—WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook—there are others that are almost exclusively the domain of young people, which is precisely where Gómez invites us to focus attention. “They are channels where there are generally no adults and where young people have created their own jargon. It’s as if it were the playground or the meeting point when they go out at night. But now it is the Play chat,” he explains.

more information

In fact, 51% of adolescents access pornographic content for the first time through groups of friends, according to a report from Save the Children. It may be that it shows it to you on your device (happens in 30% of cases); to talk to them about it and look for it on their own (15%), or to receive it through messaging groups or social networks (6.4%). There is also no shortage of involuntary exposure, which with the use of the Internet and social networks occurs mainly through pages and platforms free to download series and movies, with the famous advertisements. pop-up.

Within this world, the most popular platform for Generation Z is Discord, points out Gómez. Founded in 2015 by an American video game programmer who was looking for a way to launch his game development studio, the social network became truly famous during the pandemic, when millions of young people around the globe, confined to their homes, were looking for a place to Chat with friends and join online communities. In three years, it has become the favorite platform among gamersthanks to the possibility of screen sharing and being able to play online with users who do not have the same console.

Screenshot of a Telegram chat to use an artificial intelligence app.



It works through servers, similar to Telegram channels or Facebook groups, which can be public – some of which have millions of members – or private. They are usually dedicated to discussing specific games or starting conversations about music, television series or art. “In general, it is not something worrying or out of control. They are chats like many others, it is the way that young people have today to communicate among equals,” says Gómez. Private servers, however, can be more problematic.

They have limited communities, sometimes made up of friends who know each other in person and who use this platform to message each other while online. Due to the fact that they are smaller and require an invitation to join, they usually lack supervision by the platform. A few months ago, Discord was involved in a leak case of hundreds of classified documents from the United States, which a 21-year-old man shared on a private server dedicated to video games, memes and racist jokes. It is the same social network that a university professor used to talk to a 14-year-old girl from Albacete whom he kidnapped for a week.

It is not, however, the only access route used by younger people. A search on TikTok for keywords linked to the Almendralejo case leads to videos about applications and web pages that are used to modify photographs. Some warn of the dangers of implementing certain practices, while others explain how to use them, such as a short video in which a boy smiled while a sign was shown with the address of a website on which to produce nudes. “I have used it with my classmate,” wrote one user in the comments about an app that is sold on the web as “the most powerful AI in the world.” deepfake” with which “you can see any girl naked with just one click.” That video was removed from the platform after EL PAÍS asked what the moderation policy is with content like that. Sources from the Chinese social network assure that sexual activity is prohibited. A first filter is applied by automatic tools, to which human monitoring and complaints from the users themselves are later added.

Monitor responsibly

Although it is not as popular among young people as Discord or TikTok, Telegram also has its dark channels. Some of these AI applications have groups with hundreds of thousands of subscribers that allow you to access the web directly from the messaging platform. Supervision is practically non-existent, since to access you have to confirm that you are over 18 years old by clicking on a button, without other types of control or much difficulty. “This is the worst. These things are not complex at all. For a modern kid, using it is as easy as riding a bike. What happens is that parents live in parallel worlds and do not make the effort to be interested in what their children do when they are connected,” laments Talía Rodríguez Martelo, a professor at the University of Vigo and an expert in digital education issues.

Rodríguez warns that tools such as parental control are useless with teenagers, although he recognizes that it is a necessary mechanism to limit the use of web content by the youngest children. “For every parental control, at certain ages they know twenty more tricks than you. There is the generation gap, in which a 15-year-old young man knows much more than his parents, for the simple fact of being born surrounded by technology,” he explains.

In these cases, Rodríguez recognizes that the prohibition leads nowhere, and that the most effective way to monitor one’s own children is to share the time they spend with screens with them. “Dialogue is essential, but it cannot be directed only at serious issues. You also have to accompany them in the things that only interest them and know what they are talking about when they name this one or another. streamer. Know what content they share.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.