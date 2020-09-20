Chinese company ByteDance has estimated the cost of its social network TikTok

ahead of a $ 60 billion deal with American Oracle and Walmart, the agency reports Bloomberg…

It is noted that with such an assessment, the owner of the service expects to sell a 20% stake in the service to two organizations for $ 12 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, Oracle will receive a 12.5% ​​stake in TikTok Global, in addition, it will be responsible for storing all information about users of this application in the United States on its cloud servers. Meanwhile, 7.5% of the shares should go to Walmart.

Earlier, the President of the United States Donald Trump announced his intention to receive $ 5 billion from Oracle Corporation due to expectations of the completion of the deal to sell the Chinese social network.

Recall that the American leader approved the acquisition of the American segment of the social network TikTok by Oracle. Walmart intends to buy the Chinese application with Oracle, he said.

The head of the White House stressed that the segment of the social network will not be related to China. The app will be based in the state of Texas while retaining its name.