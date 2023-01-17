The Man United troll angered Man City fans with a TikTok of their controversial derby draw… featuring MC Hammer’s hit ‘U Can’t Touch This’ and a clip of Rashford offside letting the ball go to Bruno Fernandes…

Manchester United have taunted Manchester City fans by posting a TikTok of Marcus Rashford running next to the ball in the build-up to Bruno Fernandes’ controversial Manchester derby tie.

In the background MC Hammer’s famous hit “U Can’t touch this”…

United’s TikTok account was quick to rub salt in their wounds following a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Saturday against one of their biggest rivals, with Rashford also scoring his side’s second.

Fernandes’ goal has created a rift among supporters, with the majority believing it should not have been validated. Rashford not making contact with the ball was the reason the referees allowed the net to stand.

January 17, 2023 (change January 17, 2023 | 11:29 am)

