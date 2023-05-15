The videos of people who usually travel to fulfill their dreams sometimes move Internet users, since they show the obstacles they suffer, although some have also caused a furor by showing little-known things, like this time, that a Latinby showing everything you buy in Miami with one dollarwent viral.

Some content creators, when evidencing that they left their native country, to reside in another, share their new jobs, but also are moved by recounting what they miss, however, the protagonist of this story captivated everyone by showing that He found cheap objects, in Miamiwhere you live now.

It is through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@franquitorosella’, usually shares tips so that tourists can save money while being in Miami, the international city in the extreme southeast of Florida.

The young Argentine, when sharing his experience living in the city of the United States, after showing places to stay, tourist sites and economizing the stay, for this reason, this time he shared a video in a “Everything for a dollar” store, reason for which it immediately went viral.

Franco Rosella, explained that due to inflation in the USA, now in the store they sell everything for $1.50 dollars, (approximately 26 Mexican pesos) at that price, found:

Cookware

aluminum foil

Butter paper or plastic wrap to wrap food

Kitchen gloves

fabric softener

floor cleaning products

bleach

Frozen items like pizza, burritos, tacos and even Mac and cheese

Ice creams

Coca Cola

Popcorn

Candies

hardware products

Cups

Glasses

Supermarkets in Mexico

Mexico supermarkets

In Mexico, the four companies that dominate the supermarket are: Walmart, Soriana, Chedraui, Bodega Aurrera, among others, although there are those who tend to go to wholesale chains, the truth is that supermarkets are the main source of product acquisition and consumption. of belongings

According to Statista data, consumers tend to look for offers, therefore, they compare between competing companies, to see where they can find discounted products that are also of good quality, with Walmart leading the market, followed by Soriana, who has more than 800 shops and price clubs.