Chinese social network TikTok has confirmed cooperation with US companies Oracle and Walmart to implement the platform in the US. The agency reports about it on September 20 AFP…

It is noted that the Oracle IT corporation will be the “technology supplier”, and the retailer Walmart – the “industrial partner.”

“We are delighted that the TikTok, Oracle and Walmart deal will address the security concerns of the US administration and resolve issues about the future of the US platform,” a spokeswoman for TikTok said.

Earlier on Saturday, US President Donald Trump approved Oracle’s purchase of the US segment of China’s TikTok app.

According to him, the new company TikTok Global, which will be the result of the deal, will operate in the US state of Texas.

For its work, the US government will create almost 25 thousand jobs. The US government will allocate $ 5 billion to train these employees.

On August 6, American President Donald Trump signed decree “On Combating the Threat” allegedly posed by the Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat. Later, he demanded to sell the TikTok service to the American company by September 15, otherwise it would be banned in the United States.

TikTok is a video hosting service for creating short videos. It was launched in September 2016 for Chinese users and was called Douyin. In 2017, the company launched an international copy called TikTok.