TikTok's Evolution to 30-Minute Videos: A Strategy to Expand Audiences and Challenge YouTube's Dominance in Longer Content.
After the previous term limit extension in 2022, TikTok continues to evolve, now bringing the maximum video length 30 minutes.
Initial tests of the platform in the landscape format were followed by the ability for users to upload videos longer than the usual 10 minutes, as highlighted by the beta version and shared via a screenshot on Threads showing the information message of the new feature.
This strategic evolution could represent an attempt by TikTok to attract a wider audience by offering more in-depth content.
In doing so, the platform aligns itself with a major competitor, YouTubein offering a wider range of content.
Exchange of roles
At the moment, it remains to be seen whether users will be willing to dedicate time to such extensive videos, especially considering the predominant vertical format on TikTok.
However, this transition is likely to be accompanied by changes to the algorithm to reward creators who take this direction.
With a vast repertoire of options for consuming content and with users, especially the younger ones, constantly looking for new social stimuli, we can perhaps better understand the competitive identity crisis that two services as important as TikTok and YouTube are experiencing today .
YouTube's main idea in recent times has been to promote as much as possible “Shorts”a formula borrowed from TikTok.
On the contrary, the Chinese platform, which recently became the first to reach 10 billion in app purchases, has taken a different path, experimenting with proposing exactly the opposite: offering longer and more in-depth content to its users.
The competition between the two services reflects the constantly evolving dynamics of the social media landscape, in which video length becomes a crucial element in the fight to attract and retain users' attention.
On different lengths
YouTube, which focuses on longer videos, currently supports the publishing of videos up to 12 hours.
TikTok is still far from this limit and it is not clear whether the intention is to ultimately completely emulate the competitor.
The future looks exciting, with the expectation of seeing how Twitter, Instagram, Threads and other platforms will respond to this news.
A trend may emerge towards the publication of increasingly longer videos.
It remains to be seen whether users will welcome this transition, especially considering the predominant vertical format on TikTok.
