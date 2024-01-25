After the previous term limit extension in 2022, TikTok continues to evolve, now bringing the maximum video length 30 minutes. Initial tests of the platform in the landscape format were followed by the ability for users to upload videos longer than the usual 10 minutes, as highlighted by the beta version and shared via a screenshot on Threads showing the information message of the new feature. This strategic evolution could represent an attempt by TikTok to attract a wider audience by offering more in-depth content.

In doing so, the platform aligns itself with a major competitor, YouTubein offering a wider range of content.

Exchange of roles The screenshot of TikTok's new feature for 30 minute videos At the moment, it remains to be seen whether users will be willing to dedicate time to such extensive videos, especially considering the predominant vertical format on TikTok.

However, this transition is likely to be accompanied by changes to the algorithm to reward creators who take this direction. See also The Wonderful 101: Remastered's side-scrolling After School Hero DLC is free and out now With a vast repertoire of options for consuming content and with users, especially the younger ones, constantly looking for new social stimuli, we can perhaps better understand the competitive identity crisis that two services as important as TikTok and YouTube are experiencing today . YouTube's main idea in recent times has been to promote as much as possible “Shorts”a formula borrowed from TikTok.

On the contrary, the Chinese platform, which recently became the first to reach 10 billion in app purchases, has taken a different path, experimenting with proposing exactly the opposite: offering longer and more in-depth content to its users.

The competition between the two services reflects the constantly evolving dynamics of the social media landscape, in which video length becomes a crucial element in the fight to attract and retain users' attention.