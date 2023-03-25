TikTok in recent months it is facing a storm regarding data security both in the European Union and in America. The British government, even though it has now left the EU, for example, has taken a drastic decision that we told you about here. Anyway, today there are details about this criticized social media and we want to share them with you!

TikTok: CEO, fails to convince US Congress on data security

These days, the CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, has been questioned for about five hours by US lawmakers in Congress. We are obviously talking about the one presided over by the commission for energy and commerce of the Chamber on data security and on the harmful contents of the now very famous company app. This in itself would already make news, as the man does not usually appear in public. Obviously the presence was mandatory as America’s siege on social media is increasingly pressing. The start was not the best with a:

“Mr. Chew, you are here because the American people need the truth about the threat TikTok poses to our national and personal security”

But the reasons are more than justified. The USA (and others) are firmly convinced that the data collected by the social network could end up in the hands of the Chinese government. The hypothesis might seem unreal to you but in reality it hasn’t been talked about since today and some internal laws in the country would allow the Government to request the data from the company without any kind of opposition.

Now let’s get into the details: the man has been pressed on a series of very interesting issues. They range from TikTok’s content moderation practices to how the company plans to protect American data from the Chinese government to topics related to the espionage.

It goes without saying that the answers did not please the congress all that much. The CEO of the company said that the company she is very safety conscious of its users and has denied outright that this is a risk to national security. He reiterated the company’s plan to protect US user data by storing it on proprietary Oracle servers. He also denied that ByteDance is an agent of China or any other country.

However, the CEO has been described as “evasive” during his testimony by several committee members, and refused to speak openly about his ties to the Communist Party of China. Among the most worrying factors is undoubtedly the fact that the man also seems to agree that many ByteDance employees are likely to be members of the CCP.

It’s not trivial, in recent years we have tested on the skin how having personal data in hand is often synonymous with having unspeakable power in one’s hand. Use this data for targeted propaganda could seriously compromise people and/or entire countries.

As if that weren’t enough we have examples under our noses. A few years ago, the prestigious Guardian wrote that TikTok was instructing its moderators to censor videos that mention Tiananmen Square and some images that cast a bad light on the government.

It is not clear what will happen now but we will certainly keep you informed about news that affects us all closely!