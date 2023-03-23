The executive director of the Chinese social network, Shou Zi Chew, is questioned this Thursday, March 23, in a committee of the United States Congress, at a time when lawmakers are considering a possible ban on the short video network due to security concerns. TikTok assures that it has invested millions of dollars to guarantee the privacy of its users’ data. Experts say the company is caught up in the broader geopolitical and trade battle between Washington and Beijing.

The CEO of the short video platform, Shou Zi Chew, faces this Thursday, March 23, an intense interrogation by the Energy and Commerce Committee of the House of Representatives, at a time when they are evaluating banning the social network in the country for considering it a potential threat to national security.

The network and its parent company ByteDance, with more than 150 million US users, are facing allegations from lawmakers related to the alleged risk that the data of those who use their services will be shared with the Chinese government.

In addition, congressmen who oppose the application consider that it does not protect minors from possible harm through the platform.

Fears from Washington also center on the platform being used to promote pro-Beijing propaganda and misinformation.

Shou Zi Chew, for his part, tries to show that the popular app should not be banned in the nation, arguing that it creates economic value and supports freedom of expression.

As the main defense mechanism, the TikTok representative appeals to its “rigorous” data protection program called ‘Project Texas’, with around 1,500 full-time employees to store the data of US users. An initiative in which the company assures that it has invested more than 1,500 million dollars.

The company also maintains that it thoroughly reviews content that could affect children.

But for the moment, the explanations of the TikTok representatives have not convinced the congressmen.

“It is clear that TikTok will say anything to make sure that it is not banned in the United States,” the Republican and chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, previously told the local outlet ‘Fox News’.

Why are security fears rising against TikTok?

One of the main warnings comes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Federal Communications Commission. Both point out that TikTok could share with the Chinese authorities both user data such as browsing history, location and biometric identifiers.

Although this social network would not be the only one that collects large amounts of information from its subscribers, the US authorities emphasize that the company, based in Beijing, would be forced to deliver that information to the Government of their country by virtue of a privacy law. 2017, which obliges companies to deliver any type of personal data that is considered relevant to Chinese national security.

Concerns were raised last December when ByteDance said it fired four employees who accessed data from journalists at Buzzfeed News and The Financial Times while trying to trace the source of a leaked report about the company.

Washington has already taken the first steps. The White House has ordered federal agencies to remove TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices.

In this sense, Congress and the US military have already banned the application on the mobile devices of their employees.

Amid the accusations, the platform has tried to distance itself from alleged control by the Chinese authorities, maintaining that its parent company is 60% owned by global institutional investors such as the Carlyle Group.

“Let me say this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country,” Chew stressed in recent days.

But the fears do not only come from the United States. The European Parliament banned TikTok from its staff phones last February, following in the footsteps of two major European Union regulatory bodies and underscoring growing concerns about the Chinese short video-sharing app and who accesses user data.

The United Kingdom announced the same measure on March 16.

Reform for social networks instead of prohibition?

Some political experts point out that the ban on the Chinese social network could be detrimental to Democrats who have used the platform to reach younger voters.

In fact, three legislators from that party in the House of Representatives met with the creators of TikTok on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, March 22, to demonstrate their rejection of the ban.

The Democratic congressman in the US Lower House, Jamaal Bowman, advocated for a reform in the legislation to address the security of social networks, leaving aside a stricter measure such as the veto.

“Why the hysteria and panic and targeting of TikTok? (…) Let’s do the right thing here: a comprehensive reform of social networks when it comes to privacy and security,” Bowman remarked.

Still, many more US lawmakers insist that the Chinese platform be banned.

Some experts point out that the social network is dotted in the midst of the broad geopolitical, commercial and technological battle between Washington and Beijing.

In fact, last week TikTok claimed that President Joe Biden’s Administration required its Chinese owners to sell their shares or else they would face a possible ban.

The hearing of its CEO before Congress also comes after the US Meta Platforms, parent company of Facebookwill report a new round of layoffs of 10,000 workers.

Among the reasons, the American company cited the competition from companies such as TikTok that affect its financial results and the decrease in online advertising.

