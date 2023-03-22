TikTok board chairman Shou Zi Chew denies that the video app with more than 150 million US users has ever shared US user data with the Chinese government. He will testify before the US Congress on Thursday at a hearing.

“TikTok has never and never will share U.S. user data with the Chinese government. Also, TikTok has never received a request to share it with the Chinese government. TikTok would also not honor such a request,” Chew said in a statement released by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Energy and Commerce.

TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. Critics fear that the app will pass US user data to the Chinese government. TikTok would therefore threaten national security. Chew will testify on Thursday that those fears are unfounded. “Let me say this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country.”

Also, at the hearing, Chew will emphasize that 60 percent of ByteDance is owned by institutional investors from around the world, including Blackrock, General Atlantic and Sequoia. About 20 percent of the company is owned by the company's founders and another 20 percent is owned by its employees, "including thousands of Americans."

TikTok has been under fire worldwide for some time now. Last week, the British government decided to ban TikTok on business phones and other government devices. New Zealand will follow at the end of April and earlier the EU and Belgium banned the social platform. The app is also banned in the United States and Canada.

In the Netherlands, the cabinet called on officials on Tuesday to immediately remove espionage-sensitive apps such as TikTok from their work phones. State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen (Digitization) pointed out that the video app has a Chinese parent company and that China has an “offensive cyber program against the Netherlands”. It should eventually become impossible for civil servants to have applications from such countries – including Iran and Russia, for example – on their phones.