The talented young man called ‘The uchulú ‘ surprised thousands of users in TikTok with the choreography of the song “No sé” by the Explosión de Iquitos band. His followers did not hesitate to share the video and do it viral.

Likewise, the fans of the funny tiktoker were not the only ones to follow the choreography, but also several Peruvian artists. Among them are Maricarmen Marin, Kate candela, Dayanita and Slavic Yiddah, who add to the catchy song that is causing a sensation in TikTok.

The Yiddá Eslava couple, Juan Zucchi was the one who published the choreography on his Tik ok account and commented: “Little do they know that my wife Yiddá Eslava has ￼iquiteña blood and here we show it to her ”.

‘The uchulú’ He was the first to create the choreography for the Peruvian band. So far, the video has more than 157,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments. Thanks to his charisma and attitude, the young man has more than 6 million “likes” on this platform and has stolen the glances of many.

Thousands of users of the platform were delighted with the choreography and did not hesitate to comment: “I really like the videos that you upload to YouTube, I am your number one fan” and “It is seen that you are a good and happy person, I congratulate you, continue your dreams ”are some of the comments.

