There are many users who use it daily and today there is an interesting and unexpected confirmation: employees can choose what to go viral.

TikTok is not only based on the algorithm implemented

TikTok is known to have an algorithm capable of affecting all users. Finding yourself with a highly personalized home page full of content that perfectly matches your interests is not bad at all, but apparently not everything depends on the algorithm.

According to a recent statement released to Forbes, TikTok would have confirmed the existence of a real button that allows employees to choose whether to make a video viral or not. The video in question will then be placed in the for you of many people.

The spokesman James Favazza says that it is not just a choice related to the increase in views, but that the button is mostly used to diversify the user experience and that it is used very little: only the 0.002% of videos in For You they would in fact be promoted with this method. But will it be true? Because the data released by Forbes would speakor instead of 1/2%.

Of course, a normal user has no way to tell if a video has received this so-called push, and even the creators themselves are not aware that they have only gone “viral” thanks to the help of some employees. In short, a particular situation of which you do not know what to think!

