Mexico. Yeri Mua gets banned from TikTok after mistakenly “overteaching” and regrets it on her social networks: “it was time to attack me…!”, so her followers will have to wait to see her live again.

The famous Mexican influencer Yeri Mua, who has millions of followers on the networks, is now censored on Tik Tok, you will not be able to do live broadcasts because by mistake it showed more in a link.

According to what Yeri Mua told, TikTok censored her because part of her nipple was seen and as punishment she will not be allowed to perform live until further notice, which she deeply regrets.

Yeri Mua. instagram photo

Yeri Cruz Varela is the real name of Yeri Mua, is famous in the world of digital entertainment originally from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico and at 19 years of age she has positioned herself as one of the most successful and consumed content creators on the internet.