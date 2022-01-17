TikTok gained its space globally during the coronavirus pandemic and some influencers on the platform have already achieved millionaire figures. To make the application’s revenue generation more evident, the Forbes did a survey showing that some TikTok celebrities earn more than top CEOs of US companies.

Influencer Charli D’Amelio is the biggest example of this. She joined the platform in 2019, with dance videos, and today has 133 million followers. Last year, it raised a total of US$ 17.5 million, coming from the promotion of products on the social network, its clothing line and other advertisements.

+ Tiktok champion: See the 10 most downloaded apps in the world in 2021

Charli is the highest-earning TikTok star of 2021. By comparison, the average payout for CEOs of companies that make up the S&P 500, one of the top US stock indexes, was $13.4 million in 2020, according to analysis by the Wall Street Journal.

By this data, Charli’s earnings surpass the likes of Darren Woods, CEO of Exxon Mobil Corp. ($15.6 million), Kevin Johnson, CEO of Starbucks Corp. ($14.7 million) and Chris Kempczinski, CEO of McDonald’s Corp. (US$ 10.8 million).

The second place among those who raised the most on the platform is also from the D’Amelio family with Dixie, Charli’s older sister. She earned $10 million in 2021, more than Southwest Airlines Co. CEO Gary Kelly. The platform’s highest-paid celebrities collectively raised $55.5 million in 2021, up 200% from the previous year.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

