As the last step in the troubled relationship between the social network TikTok and the United States, a new internal law prohibits smartphones and government devices in the United States from having the TikTok app installed. As Reuters reports, the US House of Representatives confirmed on Tuesday that it had banned the use of social media for devices with government accounts. Among the reasons for the ban is the fact that TikTok carries with it too many security risks. The law, although it does not apply to all of the United States, reignites the debate on whether it is appropriate for the social network to continue to operate without restrictions outside China. For its part, the company that manages TikTok, ByteDance, recently moved all US user data to Oracle servers in the US, even if it maintains backup data in data centers located between America and Singapore.