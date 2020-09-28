A US federal judge has postponed the President Donald Trump administration’s decision to ban the Chinese video sharing app Tiktok (Tiktok banned in US) from midnight in the country. However, a week after the presidential election in November, the decision on a comprehensive ban will remain. US District Court Columbia judge Carl Nichols declined to postpone the ban in November.Judge Nichols gave this order after an emergency hearing on Sunday morning. Earlier during the hearing, Ticktock’s lawyers argued that the Trump administration’s decision to ban Ticktock would violate constitutional rights and affect the business as well. The judge did not publicly state the reasons behind his decision.

Earlier, the Donald Trump administration announced a ban on Ticketock in the US from Sunday. According to the report, in addition to Ticketcock, We Chat banned in US also cannot be downloaded in the US from Sunday. TikTok has around 100 million users in the United States. Earlier TikTok was banned in India.

Global office shift in America

Actually, the Chinese company is talking very seriously in the direction of selling the American operation of Bytdans Ticketcock to the companies there. Before this action came a news in which Donald Trump said that he had negotiated with Walmart and Oracle representatives to decide on Ticktock. Last month, Trump signed an executive order banning TickTock and WeChat, under which both Chinese companies can avoid the ban by giving ownership to an American company.

Tittock is currently owned by ByteDance in Beijing. Microsoft was initially involved in negotiations with TickTalk, although now Oracle and Walmart are in talks with ByteDance in this regard. Trump said he is looking into the alleged bid by American company Oracle for Ticketcock, but he wants to ensure that there is no compromise with national security before approving the deal. In the meantime, Bytdance has decided to establish TickTock’s global headquarters in the US. The company has taken this route to avoid US President Donald Trump’s order banning it.