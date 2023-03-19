The Biden administration is about to corner TikTok: or rather ByteDance, the Chinese company behind the most popular social network of the moment. If the owners of TikTok do not change, the app could be banned in the US due to the potential risks to national security that would arise from such a large diffusion of Chinese software in the West. Now that the neck of the funnel is tightening, TikTok runs for cover and organizes a national mobilization: next week, dozens of social media influencers and supporters will flock to Washington to protest against the restrictions on the app, at least according to insiders. The protest will be managed and presented by the creators themselves, who without TikTok would find themselves unemployed in the face of the huge earnings they are making today thanks to the TikTok affiliate program but above all thanks to the infinite stage that the app provides them. Creators are expected to announce a conference next Wednesday on Capitol Hill. “Washington lawmakers debating TikTok should first hear the facts directly from the people whose lives would be directly affected by their decisions,” TikTok spokesman Jamal Brown said recently. “We look forward to welcoming our creators to the capital, helping make sure their case is heard, and continuing to make a meaningful impact in their lives and those of their community.”