Beijing’s announcement does not target any foreign company by name.

The Chinese government announced, Saturday, September 19, the establishment of a mechanism that will allow it to restrict the activities of foreign companies. If this announcement by the Ministry of Commerce does not target any foreign company by name, it is widely seen as reprisals targeting the United States, which is escalating between Beijing and Washington.

The announcement comes as the United States has banned downloading, from Sunday, the TikTok and WeChat applications, owned by the Chinese giants ByteDance and Tencent.

The Chinese ruling broadly mentions a series of actions making companies appearing on a future “list of untrusted entities” liable to fines, restrictions on activities or entry of equipment and personnel into China. This list will include companies whose activities “undermine China’s national sovereignty and its security and development interests” or who violate “internationally accepted economic and trade rules”, according to the ministry.

In a statement, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce accused Washington on Saturday of practicing “intimidation”. “If the United States persists in its unilateral actions, China will take the necessary measures to resolutely protect the rights and legitimate interests of Chinese companies,” he threatened.

Tensions between the United States and China have grown since August when President Donald Trump, in the midst of his re-election campaign, issued an ultimatum to TikTok, which he accuses of industrial espionage on behalf of of Beijing, without however having made public any tangible evidence.

The Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is also on an American blacklist to prevent it from acquiring “made in USA” technologies essential to its phones. The United States is also putting pressure on Europeans to exclude Huawei from their future 5G networks.