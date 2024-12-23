The audiovisual content platform TikTok has called on the Government of Albania this Monday to “urgently clarify” the announcement regarding the preparations underway to suspend access to the platform in 2025, citing reasons of child safety after the murder in November of a student from fourteen years old in a school in the capital, Tirana.

«We ask the Albanian government to urgently clarify the situation. Regarding the tragic incident referred to, we have found no evidence that the perpetrator or the victim had TikTok accounts and multiple reports have indeed confirmed that the videos that led to this incident were being posted on another platform, not on TikTok», the platform stated in a statement provided to Europa Press.

The statement was published two days after the Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama, confirmed the existence of preparations to suspend access to the platform and argued that “TikTok has become the neighborhood street bully, the one we fear when “Our children join him when they leave the house to play.”

Violence in schools and its relationship with TikTok

Rama stated that preparations for the suspension will take between six and eight weeks and asserted that “there will be no TikTok in the Republic of Albania.” “We will dedicate that year to studying how other countries react, how TikTok reacts and what new technologies appear to filter content,” he stated, in the midst of the debate in the Albanian Parliament on violence in schools and its relationship with social networks.









Along these lines, he stressed on Sunday on his account on the social network “, while highlighting that “TikTok has no reason to demand clarifications from Albania.”

“Either TikTok protects Albania’s children, or Albania will protect its children from TikTok,” he said, while arguing that “claiming that the teenager’s murder has no connection to TikTok because the conflict did not originate on the platform demonstrates a lack of understanding of the seriousness of the “threat” that it represents for young people today.