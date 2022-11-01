TikTok gaming format? Slowly the platform is introducing new additions with buttons or laws regarding minors who view video content. To date, however, it seems that the same social network is becoming more and more directed towards the video game sector, approaching gamers or streamers. And all this is happening after the clear growth of the sector which, between technology and innovation, is aiming higher and higher in the market all over the world. This novelty is introduced on the web thanks to Financial Timeswhere all kinds of stock market fluctuations are indicated.

The gaming market, in fact, boasts over 152 billion dollars and is expected to double by reaching the year 2027. Astronomical figures that the same platform aims to achieve by taking one more step towards gamers, just as happened to Douyin: the most popular Chinese social network in the east. Since 2019 it has seen an increase in users thanks to the videogame section in complete expansion, in which many gamers bring casual and very easy-to-hand titles.

TikTok will introduce a new dedicated channel

“TikTok Made Me Play It” will be released on November 2 in which there will be many guests, including Electronic Arts, 2K, Vng Corporation and many others. All collaborators of various projects together with ByteDance: company dedicated to the social platform in question. The same one, just two years ago, released a game called Pixmain and a digital store dedicated to indie titles. At the moment we are not sure what the next titles will be or what this channel will entail for the videogame sector, but one thing is certain: it has definitely stirred the curiosity of players around the world.

“TikTok and video games are made for each other. The platform has proven its worth in helping consumers discover what’s fun and popular. I look forward to working closely with all gaming companies globally “ he has declared Assaf Sagy, manager of the social networkon his own post published on LinkedIn.