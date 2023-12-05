TikTok strengthens its presence in the world of music: partnership with Ticketmaster extended and ticket sales expanded to more than 20 countries.

TikTok continues its affirmation in musical panorama through a series of strategies aimed at consolidating its relevance in this area. Thanks to the collaboration started last August with Ticketmasterartists were able to sell tickets to live events directly through the social media app.

Initially limited to the United States, this partnership now expands to over 20 countries, including Italy. With this update, the Chinese social media platform offers its users the ability to locate and buy tickets for concerts of their favorite artists directly through Ticketmaster, without the need to leave the platform. At the same time, artists will benefit from the ease of promoting their events by inserting direct links to purchase tickets in their videos on TikTok. Of note, Ticketmaster is the largest ticket marketplace in the world and is part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

On-screen ticketing The collaboration will expand to become available starting December 4, 2023 to over 75,000 artists Initially launched in beta version in the United States in 2022, the feature is already being adopted by notable artists, according to the Chinese company.

The tool will now be usable by officially certified artists from the platform, a number that TikTok claims exceeds 75,000 users. The operation of this feature consists ininserting a link related to a Ticketmaster event within a video.

You will be able to click on it to proceed with purchasing a ticket. While music is the main focus, it will also be possible to purchase tickets for comedy shows, sporting events and other forms of entertainment. TikTok reports that its program has already effectively supported ticket campaigns for artists like Shania Twain, Burna Boy, The Kooks and many others, with over 2.5 billion views of videos who have used the ticket purchasing function directly in the app since the beginning. The countries on which the effects of the collaboration will be extended, in addition to Italy, are the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway , Poland, Switzerland, Spain and Sweden.