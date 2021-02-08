Although we had brought together all the experts in the world on the internet, social networks and trends, sure that no one would have thought that TikTok could make old seafaring songs fashionable. In this world that is renewed at the blink of an eye, TikTok has been on the crest of the wave for some time, which means that many laggards have not even made contact with it and the most advanced are already having it surpassed. But, in any case, it still sports the label of the rabidly contemporary and we link it with playful choreographies and trendy music, not with the work songs that were sung on nineteenth-century ships. However, one of the features of our time, and very particularly of the networks, is precisely that unpredictable and capricious condition of tastes, which has led millions of people to spontaneously and passionately embrace this venerable branch of Anglo-Saxon folklore. .

Last week, number one on the British music charts was ‘Wellerman’, a century and a half old New Zealand whaling song. In the lyrics, the sailors await the arrival of the supply man (the certain ‘wellerman’, an employee of the Weller brothers), who will provide them with “sugar and tea and rum” to lighten their hard work a bit, and they also dream of the days off they will enjoy when they finish chopping blubber. The version of ‘Wellerman’ that is sweeping these days, in a world so alien to the one described in its verses, is played by Nathan Evans, a 26-year-old Scottish postman (well, now a former porter) who is largely responsible for this sudden seafaring fever. And that makes boats dizzy.

In June of last year, Evans posted his first ‘sea shanty’ on TikTok, which is the name that this musical genre usually receives in English. In December, the second arrived, a ‘Wellerman’ in which, thanks to computers, he harmonized with himself. And the spark ignited among users of the social network, which offers a tool to add your voice or your instrument to an already published recording. Nathan Evans’ song has surpassed eight million views, the #seashanty tag has already reached three billion views and thousands of people have launched into songs that, a year ago, would surely have seemed like dusty relics of another era. From soon, it’s cool to add your voice to that of friends or strangers to narrate together the hardships and illusions of life on board.

Surrounded by dangers



Of course, the new fashion has surprised everyone and, especially, the choirs and vocal ensembles that have kept the tradition of ‘sea shanty’ alive when it was not so appreciated. But, along the way, folklorists and anthropologists have managed to unravel the internal logic of this new hobby: these work songs were the way the sailors tried to cope with the long voyages, encased in a shell surrounded by a thousand dangers, with an often uncertain destination. Sounds a lot like confinement, right? In addition, it is a particularly appropriate musical genre for anyone to sign up, even if their vocal technique is the equivalent of a seagull cawing: they are melodies designed for everyone to sing, even the most out of tune cabin boy, Furthermore, as good creations of oral tradition, they lend themselves to lyrical improvisation, to change the lyrics at will to include a contemporary reference or a comic twist.

“In these days of isolation and separation, we all need to connect: taking part in communal traditions can help us move forward,” ethnologist Thomas A. McKean of the University of Aberdeen has pointed out in ‘The Conversation’. On the same platform, the expert in ‘shanties’ Jessica Floyd recalls what the atmosphere of merchant ships of the 19th century was like, in whose crew there were men of very varied cultural and ethnic origins, for whom the songs became a common language. «They were an outlet for loneliness, fear and oppression. In the middle of a pandemic, with the whip of inequality growing and spreading every day, it may not be by chance that they have made a triumphant return ”, the specialist reflects. “Although we are not adrift at sea – he adds – many of us find ourselves in unknown and disturbing territory, with our daily lives subject to changes that the merchant sailor would understand too well: his world was, as the historian Rediker said , ‘chronically uncertain’ ”.