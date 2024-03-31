TikTok has five million users in the Netherlands and offers a lot of fun. But the app would pass data on to China and make children addicted. It is curious that TikTok is banned in China and other Asian countries. The US now also wants to restrict it. Europe has just woken up. “It simply makes our youth brain dead,” says intelligence expert Kenneth Lasoen.
Hans Nijenhuis
#TikTok #restricted #39Western #youth #stupid #foolish39
