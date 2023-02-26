After the decision for those of the European Union, over 3.2 million Italian public employees could also have to uninstall the TikTok app from company mobile phones and tablets for cybersecurity reasons. “The topic has recently arrived on the agenda, Copasir is already making an effort. We need to understand well what is actually the depth of the risks associated with national security and decide well”, explained the Minister for Public Administration Zangrillo.
