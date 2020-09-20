Thanks to this agreement, the majority of the capital of this application very popular with young people would pass under the American flag.

After weeks of battle, the outcome is in sight in the TikTok file. The popular application, threatened with ban in the United States in the name of national security, will finally be able to remain in the country. Donald Trump gave the green light, Saturday, September 19, to a project involving Oracle and Walmart. “I gave my approval to the deal. If they make it happen, so much the better. If not, that will be fine too”, said the Republican president, before flying off to a campaign rally in North Carolina.

TikTok, a subsidiary of Chinese group ByteDance, confirmed shortly after preparing a plan to create a new company involving Oracle as a technology partner in the United States and Walmart as a business partner. Called TikTok Global, it would be based in the United States and would hire 25,000 people, said Oracle and Walmart in a separate statement.

Oracle could buy 12.5% ​​stake in TikTok and Walmart 7.5% before a future listing on the New York Stock Exchange scheduled within a year. ByteDance would keep the rest of the capital. But the Chinese company being 40% owned by American investors, the majority of the application would ultimately pass under the American flag.

“We are pleased that the proposal from TikTok, Oracle and Walmart resolves the security concerns raised by the US administration and resolves questions regarding the future of TikTok in the United States,” commented a spokesperson for the app.

If it materializes, such an outcome could make it possible to put out one of the many fires currently smoldering between Washington and Beijing, especially on the technological front. It will also allow Americans to continue using this application, which is very popular with young people: “In view of recent positive developments”, the Commerce Department has announced that it is at least postponing until September 27 the ban on downloading TikTok in the United States that was to come into effect on Sunday.

The application, which makes it possible to broadcast short, often musical or humorous videos, has some 100 million users in the country. Without making any evidence public, the White House tenant has claimed for weeks that TikTok has been spying on Beijing’s behalf. In the name of national security, he had given his parent company ByteDance until Sunday to cede TikTok’s activities on American soil to a company “made in the USA”.