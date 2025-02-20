The restructuring coincides with the disputes that the Chinese social network has with the United States, which tried to close the application in the country

Tiktok has informed its workers, through an electronic mail, which is restructuring the contents moderators team. For this, dismissals is carrying out in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as confirmed by social network sources to Reuters.

Tiktok’s fate is still in the air. The popular Chinese application briefly disappeared last month from the United States Application Stores, before January 19, a law that forced its Chinese owner, Bytedance, to sell it for national security reasons or to face a prohibition.

In January last year, Shou Chew from Tiktok testified before the Congress with the head of Met Children of the escalation of sexual predation threats on their platforms.

In response to the questions of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Tiktok CEO had said that the company would spend more than 2,000 million dollars on confidence and security efforts.









In October last year, the company fired hundreds of employees of its world staff, including a large number of personnel in Malaysia, as its approach to a greater use of AI in the moderation of content. Tiktok says he has 40,000 confidence and security professionals worldwide. Reuters could not immediately establish the scope of these cuts.