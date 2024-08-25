Social media platform TikTok has added a group chat feature to allow sharing videos within a group of up to 31 users, provided that the user is at least 16 years old. Like the direct chat feature, the group chat feature will not be available to users aged 13 to 15. To join any group, the user needs to be added by a friend, i.e. someone they follow or who they follow on the platform. At the same time, and for additional safety measures for users aged 16 and 17, they will not be allowed to join any group unless it includes at least one mutual friend. If these users receive a link with an invitation to join the group, they will need to accept the invitation as a prerequisite to joining the group.

TikTok said that when a teen creates a group, new members will be pre-approved and reviewed. Users can mute or block other users within a group, and they can report messages that violate the platform’s rules or the group as a whole if they contain offensive content. There are limits to the number of groups a user can create, as well as the number of messages they can forward within a group. TikTok has also added an additional feature, which is the ability to add stickers to direct messages. Users can either create or upload their own terms for the entire group to use, or choose from an existing sticker collection.