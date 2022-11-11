CDMX.- A few years ago saying that your source of income came from creating content on social networks seemed like a joke, now becoming an ‘influencer’ is the dream of many children and young people who grew up in a completely technological reality. Therefore, DEBATE brings to you 5 TikTok tricks to help you get the most out of the Chinese app.

Some of the tik tok tricks that you will see below will seem simple, but before going viral on the internet you must know in depth the app that is currently triumphing over the others for its short videos that were even copied by YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Before starting to highlight some features of the application, we We recommend choosing the type of content you want to create well and defining the target audienceIf you master this, you may stand out from the rest.

It is also very useful don’t copy what others do, some people get a lot of views, likes and comments by following trends, but the most successful people tend to be creative and innovate. If you don’t believe, do the analysis.

Tricks of the Chinese social network that dominates the internet

The first thing you should know yes or yes in order to become a great TikTok influencer is the option to upload videos previously recorded with the camera of your smartphone. This will give you more peace of mind and time to think about what you are going to do. To do this you must click on ‘load’ next to the record button.

Remember that they do not necessarily have to be videos, you can also create one with photographs of your liking. The limit is your imagination.

One way to take advantage of someone else’s success to get followers and views on TikTok They are duets. You just have to go to the video you are interested in, click on the options and select ‘duo’. This modality consists of recording a collaboration, half of the other user’s video and half of yours.

Another method to grow in TikTok is to make video reactions, it works with a similar principle to the previous one: take advantage of the other person’s fame.

Choose the songs created by other people to record your clips, there is a chance that you will have increased traffic even a little.

We recommend you read:

In summary:

Load previously recorded videos.

You can make clips with photos.

Do duets.

Create video reactions.

Use songs from other users.