Tiktok | 23-year-old Hamza sees on Tiktok how badly young people are doing

23-year-old Hamza El Issaoui speaks on Tiktok what spit brings to his mouth and therefore sometimes drifts into the middle of summer disputes. In his opinion, social media should have more room for joking around.

Known as such from Tiktok Hamza El Issaoui, 23, describes the app in 2023. The worst are comments mocking users’ appearance or speech style.

“People who behave with confidence really want to tear them down with comments,” describes Hamza.

Often the commentators also succeed in that.

Hamza has noticed how those who have been bullied change their behavior after nasty comments. One has stopped dancing. Another no longer dares to show his face on video.

To the capHamza, dressed in a hoodie and a tank top, is standing on video in the corridor of the shopping center.

“I came to take over all of Tripla,” Hamza begins.

“Shawty wants to stupid me Triplas, I told him I can’t bend over I also have Triplas.”

Hamza gloats and waves his hands. The photographer giggles. Above the video it says “2024 rapper took over Pasila”.

Hamza’s Tiktok videos are like a textbook definition of Gen Z humor.

They are absurd, blatantly honest and self-ironic. Some are parodies of existing video formats, such as recipe videos.

Together in the video Hamza cooks a “summer delicious milkshake” suitable for a keto diet from butter and water. In another Hamza does Tarot interpretation with Uno cards.

When Hamza had more than 11,000 followers on Tiktok, people started recognizing him on the street.

Hamza social media career started in Fuengirola in 2021. He was working in customer service and filmed a so-called shopping demonstration video for Tiktok from his home, where he presented his food purchases.

“There were comments that I’m a funny guy. I started to continue them.”

Now Hamza lives in Helsinki and has shot a couple of dozen shopping demonstration videos. Together from them, he puts a bag of discounted three-euro sandwiches on the table.

“Who am I? Am I officially a hawk or am I out of my mind? Now for a few days, we’ll only eat triangular breads here,” Hamza reflects aloud in the middle of a pile of bread.

Hamza was diagnosed with adhd in elementary school. Hyperactivity made it extremely difficult for him to go to school and his social life. Now life is a little easier thanks to the medication, says Hamza.

Still, he might make impulsive purchases or talk fast, for example.

When filming, Hamza often has nothing master plan and he doesn’t really think about how he looks in the video. He takes out the phone and speaks what spit in his mouth brings.

“I literally have no filter,” Hamza says with a laugh.

Sometimes Hamza’s humorous throws are interpreted seriously.

This happened, for example, when Hamza responded to a video in October that criticized the fact that a straight couple used a “song intended for lesbian couples” in their Tiktok video.

Hamza considered the criticism to be overkill and made it humorous response video.

“Darling, there are other problems in this world,” Hamza said in the video. The critic went on to accuse Hamza of downplaying the situation.

Hamza feels that nowadays you have to underline on social media if the video is humorous. He himself uses the tag #humor in his videos.

In the fall, Hamza ran into a late Jodel discussion where he was accused of bullying people. Hamza’s Tiktok account appeared on the same day videoin which he spoke seriously, unlike his usual manner.

He urged people to contact him immediately if anyone found his response video to be bullying.

“I will gladly remove it. Everything I create here is humor and made as a joke,” says Hamza in the video.

After the video was released, the person who started the Jodel discussion deleted his accusation.

Hamza has grown up with five sisters. “My sisters have raised me. I have a lot of respect for women and I try to defend them on Tiktok as well.”

Of misunderstandings despite this, Hamza continues to joke on Tiktok. It seems important to him.

“I just want people to have a good time,” he reasons.

Some is such a dark place, Hamza repeats again.

Sometimes Hamza does so-called monitoring on Tiktok. He might start writing comments defending the bullied in the comment fields. The worst nastiness Hamza reports to Tiktok maintenance.

Hamza has noticed that especially young women experience bullying on Tiktok. As he defends them, some of the users attack him. Sometimes he hears shouting in the street.

“The guys really don’t like black. If you openly defend women, they think you’re either a loser or gay.”

Hamza often feels that young people talk like little adults on Tiktok. One’s own opinions are sometimes brought out in a really aggressive style. In Hamza’s opinion, Facebook should have more room for joking around.

“After all, this is a children’s app.”

Hamza hopes that one day he could make social media his full-time job. At the moment, Tiktok is a side job for him along with his customer service work. Performing has seemed natural to him since he was a child.

“I’m a bit of a showman.”

Hamza does not dare to call himself an influencer, even though people recognize him on the street. He has more than 36,000 followers on Tiktok.

Friends have also suggested him a career as a comedian.

“I’m afraid that I would say something stupid and the gang would throw shoes at me,” Hamza says and laughs.