Tikkurila’s balcony accident | Police: The woman probably fell onto the balcony glass

The accident happened when the balcony glass failed the woman.

Police will start a preliminary investigation into the balcony accident that happened on March 2 in Tikkurila, Vantaa. The woman fell from the balcony of the seventh floor of the apartment building after the glass broke and died.

The police now suspect that the woman has fallen against the railing on the balcony, causing the railing to fail. The matter is now being investigated as a homicide. The crime title may still change as the preliminary investigation progresses.

HS said earlier that the woman was visiting her neighbor’s apartment when the accident happened.

According to HS information, the victim of the accident, a woman born in 2000, lived on the upper, eighth floor of the building. He was visiting the woman who lives downstairs. The women were of the same age group.

Crime Commissioner Josefina Hiltunen The Eastern Uusimaa Police Department does not comment on whether the police have arrested anyone suspected of the crime. Hiltunen also does not comment on whether there were more people in the apartment at the time of the accident.

Balcony structure The Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency Tukes, which is investigating the appropriateness, says that it has found safety deficiencies in the apartment’s glazed balcony railing. This is a design flaw.

At this stage, Tukes is unable to take a position on how common the design error is, as balcony railings are always designed site-specific.

“We also cannot rule out the possibility that there are similar solutions elsewhere,” says the group manager Lauri Walden About Tukes.

Tukes has taken market control measures and is launching a control project in which it will be extensively ascertained from industry operators whether there are other sites in Finland where similar design principles have been used.

Impact resistance tests are still being done on the railing used in the Turma apartment.