Tikkurila’s balcony accident | IL: The balcony railing was not in accordance with the law, says Tukes’ chief inspector

A young woman fell from the seventh floor balcony in Tikkurila at the beginning of March after the balcony glass broke. He died from his injuries.

Safety- and Chief Inspector of the Chemicals Agency (Tukes). Petri Kulmala tells For Iltalehtithat the broken balcony railing in Tikkurila was not legal.

“The legislation has not been fulfilled in that destination, because this has happened,” Kulmala tells the newspaper. He says that the railing must be safe and withstand the loads placed on it.

According to HS data the victim of the accident, a woman born in 2000, lived on the upper, eighth floor of the building. He was visiting the woman who lives downstairs. The women were of the same age group.

In addition to Tukes, the police and Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) are investigating the accident. At the moment, the police do not suspect that the incident involved a crime. The police are conducting tests with Tukes and, among other things, have interviewed an eyewitness to the accident as a witness.