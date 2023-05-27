Saturday, May 27, 2023
Tikkurila | The police do not suspect a crime in Thursday’s balcony accident – a woman fell from the balcony of the same house in March

May 27, 2023
A young man fell from the ventilation balcony of the fourth floor of an apartment building. In March, an accident that led to the death of a young woman took place in the same house.

Police does not suspect a crime in the case that happened on Thursday in Tikkurila, Vantaa, where a young man fell from the ventilation balcony of the fourth floor of an apartment building. The Itä-Uusimaa police department reported on the matter on Saturday.

According to the police, a man born in the late 1990s fell onto the roof between the first and second floors. He was injured in the fall and was hospitalized.

According to the police, the man who fell was a resident of the apartment. The police are not aware that there were other people in the apartment at the time of the accident. According to the police, the balcony structures have not failed either.

“Based on the current information, it was an accident,” the crime commissioner Timo Luoto He told STT about the police in Eastern Uusimaa.

He did not comment further on why the fall occurred and whether the man was, for example, intoxicated at the time of the fall.

It is the same house where the accident that led to the death of a young woman took place in March. The woman fell from the glazed balcony of the seventh floor of the apartment building when the glass of the balcony railing failed.

