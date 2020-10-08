On Tuesday, October 6, a closed online meeting of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Danish Parliament was attended by a person posing as Belarusian oppositionist Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Writes about the incident “European truth“, Referring to the press service of the body.

It is reported that the committee discussed the current political situation in Belarus.

At the beginning of the meeting, the user “Svetlana Tikhanovskaya” had problems with the camera on his computer, so it was impossible to see her. The discussion lasted about 40 minutes, then the committee members realized that something was wrong and stopped the meeting.

Subsequently, it turned out that the meeting was attended by a person who pretended to be a Belarusian oppositionist.

The circumstances of the case are being investigated.

Let us remind you that the leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was added to the database of wanted persons from the Russian Interior Ministry.

