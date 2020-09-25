Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya met with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and addressed him about possible ways out of the crisis. Reported by Telegram-the channel of the opposition politician “Pool First”.

Tikhanovskaya raised the issue of potential assistance from the United States, the EU and Russia in organizing a dialogue on holding new presidential elections.

She thanked Kent for the strong and consistent US position on the regime. [президента Александра] Lukashenko and reminded about the importance of supporting civil society.

Earlier, Tikhanovskaya held telephone conversations with American senators and deputies of the US House of Representatives. She recalled the importance of not recognizing Lukashenka’s legitimacy, supporting the repressed and the need to impose sanctions against those guilty of dispersing the protesters.

Mass protests have been going on in Belarus for the second month. Their participants demand the resignation of Lukashenka, the holding of new elections and the punishment of the security officials responsible for the brutal dispersal of the demonstrators. The authorities believe that elements of external interference are visible in the situation. According to Lukashenka, the protesters are trying to act according to the manuals of color revolutions, and they are controlled from Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Ukraine. The opposition is accused of attempting a coup d’etat.