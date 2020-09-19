Former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya demanded the release of all women who were detained during a march in Minsk. She published such an appeal in her Telegram channel. “Pool first”…

According to Tikhanovskaya, during the action in the capital of Belarus, more than 240 residents of the country were detained, including girls born in 2004. At the same time, the security forces who carried out the arrests did not have identification marks and acted rudely.

“All detainees should be released. Employees of law enforcement agencies should remember: Belarusians are ready to de-anonymize those who carry out criminal orders, ”the politician threatened.

Earlier it was reported that the women’s march in Minsk began with the arrest of 73-year-old activist Nina Baginskaya. As a result, the woman was dropped from the paddy wagon near the Sovetsky District Department of Internal Affairs.

The women’s march began on the afternoon of September 19 near the Komarovsky market in Minsk. According to TASS, the organizers of the march called on the participants to come in bright clothes and with bright posters. It is also specified that the Belarusian security forces have already detained more than 100 people.

The first women’s action of solidarity took place in Belarus on August 12 amid violent crackdowns on rallies and numerous reports of prisoners being bullied. Later, the incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko said that most of these cases that got into the press were fakes, and the victims of bullying were drunk and stoned and behaved aggressively with the guards. Protests in Belarus continue for the second month.