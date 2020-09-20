Former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called for the release of all those detained at the protest demonstrations in Minsk.

In addition, Tikhanovskaya warned that the law enforcement officers involved in the arrests may be de-anonymized.

“All detainees should be released. Law enforcement officials should remember: Belarusians are ready to de-anonymize those who carry out criminal orders, ”she said in the Pul Pervoy Telegram channel on Saturday, September 19.

Tikhanovskaya stressed that the siloviki still “have to look their people in the eyes”, which they must defend.

She also noted that the lists of detainees already include more than 240 women, including girls born in 2004.

Another unauthorized action took place in Minsk on Saturday, during which the participants were detained. The protesters were taken to police stations for investigation.

A few days ago, Valery Belsky, aide to President Alexander Lukashenko, said that the protests in Belarus are based on emotions, not realistic assessments of the change of power.

Protests in Minsk and other cities of Belarus began on August 9 after the announcement of the results of the presidential elections.

According to the official data of the CEC, the current leader of the country, Alexander Lukashenko, won the elections with over 80% of the vote. The opposition did not agree with the election results and created a coordination council, most of whose members became involved in a criminal case on an attempt to seize power.