Former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya appealed to the citizens who supported the idea of ​​the people’s inauguration and thanked them for their trust. The video was published in Telegram-channel “Pool First”.

“The inauguration is a holiday. And the holiday should not end with arrests, dispersal and violence. We are making every possible effort to ensure that the present inauguration of the president elected by the people in the future still takes place, and everyone is invited to it, ”she reacted to the initiative and promised to do everything so that the voice of every Belarusian was heard.

Tikhanovskaya expressed support to everyone who plans on Sunday, September 27, to go out to mass protests and hold a popular inauguration. “After all, you are marrying yourself, your people and the new Belarus. Together we can achieve our goal: new fair elections. And as a result – an official, legal inauguration, ”the politician said.

On September 24, the Opposition Coordinating Council announced that the secret inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko would end his powers as head of state, and called on the authorities to engage in dialogue in order to prevent a split in society. At the same time, in Minsk and other cities of Belarus, they are preparing on Sunday, September 27, to hold the people’s inauguration of Tikhanovskaya.

Mass protests have been going on in Belarus for the second month. Their participants demand the resignation of Lukashenka, the holding of new elections and the punishment of the security officials responsible for the brutal dispersal of the demonstrators. The authorities believe that elements of external interference are visible in the situation. According to Lukashenka, the protesters are trying to act “according to the manuals of color revolutions”, and they are controlled from Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Ukraine. The opposition is accused of attempting a coup d’etat.