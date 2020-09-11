Former presidential candidate in Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya commented on the plans of the European Union (EU) to impose sanctions on the nation. She advised about this to reporters throughout her go to to Poland. RIA News…

In line with the oppositionist, she definitely helps the introduction of sanctions in opposition to the present authorities by the EU international locations. However, Tikhanovskaya careworn that it’s the prerogative of every nation – to introduce them or not.

Earlier in Poland it was reported that the European Union could broaden the sanctions record in opposition to residents of Belarus. Polish Deputy Overseas Minister Piotr Wawzhik instructed that the sanctions may have an effect on 40 and even 50 individuals. Earlier, the European Union claimed that the upcoming restrictive measures would have an effect on as much as 20 individuals.

The US additionally introduced plans to impose sanctions in opposition to the highest officers of the republic. The US is contemplating imposing sanctions on seven Belarusian residents believed to be liable for abuses within the presidential elections and big use of violence in opposition to protesters.

After the presidential elections in Belarus, through which, based on the CEC, Lukashenko gained 80 p.c of the vote, mass protests started. Demonstrators demand the resignation of the president of the nation and the holding of honest elections; clashes with the safety forces occurred, throughout which dozens of individuals have been injured.