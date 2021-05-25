Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovska said that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell promised her to impose new sanctions against Minsk due to the incident with the Ryanair plane. It is reported by Interfax…

According to her, a new package of restrictions will be prepared in the near future. It will become the fourth in a row, and the previously planned fifth will come into force by the end of July. The politician stressed that the actions of the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko pose a threat to regional security and Europe as a whole. “We are asking for sanctions against the regime, against its business,” said Tikhanovskaya.

She also thanked the European Union for limiting flights to the republic, but noted that such measures would not solve the main problem – the political crisis in the country. “The only solution to this crisis is to hold free and fair elections and democratic reforms,” the opposition leader said.

Earlier, the EU’s plans to introduce tough sanctions against Belarus were announced by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Mantas Adomenas. He explained that the new restrictions may affect oil products, fertilizers, cars and tractors. Also, the EU authorities can restrict the republic’s access to European technologies.

The incident with an emergency landing in Minsk of a Ryanair aircraft en route from Athens to Vilnius occurred on May 23 due to a message from Belarusian dispatchers about a bomb planted on board. During the descent, the airliner was accompanied by a MiG-29 fighter of the Belarusian Air Force. An explosive device was not found on board; instead, the security forces detained the creator and editor-in-chief of the opposition Telegram channel NEXTA, Roman Protasevich, who was on board.

In Belarus, he is accused of creating an extremist group and calling for riots after the presidential elections in August 2020. Even before leaving Greece, the journalist discovered himself being followed. The opposition and a number of European countries considered the incident an act of state terrorism and demanded to release the detainee. In turn, the Belarusian side stated that the information about the mining came on behalf of the Palestinian movement Hamas.