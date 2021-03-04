Former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said that the Belarusian opposition tried to get in touch with the Kremlin, but nothing happened. She said this in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, reports RIA News…

“For many weeks we have been trying to establish contact with the Kremlin. Nobody answered us, ”said Tikhanovskaya.

In her opinion, Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking for a way for the political departure of his Belarusian colleague Alexander Lukashenko from the post of head of state, “so that it does not look like a victory of the people.”

Earlier, Tikhanovskaya said that the Belarusian opposition is ready to discuss the possibility of cooperation with Russia. She also asked the authorities of the European Union to help create a platform for an open dialogue with the Russian side.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is the wife of the popular blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, who is under arrest. In the presidential elections on August 9, she received 10 percent of the vote, and Alexander Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, received 80 percent. The official results sparked massive protests across Belarus that continue to this day. Tikhanovskaya herself left for Lithuania.