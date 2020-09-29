The leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya voiced the topic of the upcoming September 29 negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron, who had earlier called on the “semi-legitimate” President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to leave and hand over power to the opposition.

Tikhanovskaya called France one of the oldest democracies that “understands” the protesters very well.

“France, as one of the oldest democracies, understands us very well. Therefore, I am going to remind Mr. Macron about our main goal – new free and democratic elections, which should take place during this year, ” – quotes Tikhanovskaya Telegram channel Pool Pervoy.

The politician also stressed the importance of keeping what is happening in Belarus in the center of attention of European countries.

Note that Tikhanovskaya calls on Macron to become one of the mediators in the negotiations between the opposition and Lukashenko for the sake of resolving the political crisis in the country. At the same time, she sees Russian President Vladimir Putin as the second mediator.

She initiated the meeting with the French President in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, where Macron is on an official visit.

Let us remind you that Lukashenko believes that Macron and Tikhanovskaya are connected not only by political sympathies. The corresponding statement was spread even by his press service.

1281

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter