Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya announced the opposition’s readiness to view Russia as a mediator if the political crisis in the country cannot be overcome without international assistance. She told about this in an interview with the Euronews TV channel.

“If we need international mediation in the negotiations, we certainly see Russia as one of the participants in this process,” she said.

Related materials Red and white are coming Who fought under the flag of the Belarusian opposition and why does he so annoy Lukashenka

Tikhanovskaya noted that Russia is a country with which Belarus is friends and has close relations.

On August 26, the leader of the Belarusian opposition said that the time had not come for negotiations with the Russian side. She believes that the revolution in Belarus is neither anti-Russian nor anti-European. At the same time, Tikhanovskaya stressed that the opposition is not going to “close the borders” with Russia.

Mass protests have been taking place in Belarus for the third week. Citizens oppose the official election results. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko believes that elements of external interference are visible in the situation. According to him, the coordinators are trying to act in the country according to “the manuals of the” color revolutions “, and the protesters are controlled from” Poland, Great Britain and the Czech Republic. “