Former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received the “Freedom Prize” of the Lithuanian Seimas. This was reported by Nasha Niva.

The prize was awarded to the Belarusian opposition. “For centuries we have felt the shoulder of our neighbor, Lithuania. However, today we are grateful for her support as never before, because a true friend is known in trouble, ”said Tikhanovskaya.

She added that the Belarusian authorities will not be able to break the “spirit of freedom and dignity”.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9, 2020. The CEC announced that Alexander Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, won 80 percent of the vote, while the main opposition candidate, the wife of the arrested blogger, Tikhanovskaya, 10 percent.

The official results sparked massive protests across Belarus that have been going on for five months. The first shares were violently accelerated. Thousands of people were detained, many spoke of torture and abuse in isolation wards. Several protesters are known to have died.

A number of opposition politicians were arrested or fled from Belarus. Tihanovskaya is located in Lithuania.