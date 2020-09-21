Belarusian oppositionist Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who called the words of President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko about the closure of borders with Lithuania and Poland “the words of a weak person from his own imaginary world,” prepared a list of people who participated in the brutal suppression of protests in the country.

According to her, people from this list can be sanctioned in accordance with the European “Magnitsky Act”. “The Belarusian revolt is not a geopolitical revolution. He is not anti-Russian or pro-Russian. It is not pro-European or anti-European. It is a pro-Belarusian revolution. Our protest is exclusively peaceful and non-violent “, – quotes the speech of Tikhanovskaya at a meeting of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs in Brussels “UNIAN”…

She reiterated that her “victory strategy” is based on three demands – the release of political prisoners, an end to the violence by law enforcement agencies and the holding of free elections.

As “FACTS” reported earlier, the European Union still has no final decision on the sanctions that were supposed to be imposed on high-ranking Belarusian officials.

