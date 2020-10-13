Former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya presented an ultimatum to the current head of state Alexander Lukashenko. This is reported in her Telegram-channel.

Tikhanovskaya said that state terror was taking place in the country. The opposition has stated many times that it is ready for dialogue, “but a conversation behind bars is not a dialogue.” Lukashenka is killing his future and trying to drag the entire Belarusian people with him.

“On October 25, we announce the People’s Ultimatum. The regime has 13 days to fulfill three mandatory requirements, ”Tikhanovskaya announced and voiced the demands themselves: Lukashenka must announce his resignation, violence in the streets must stop, all political prisoners must be released.

Related materials Beauty protests Belarusians are inventing new ways to fight the authorities. For this they do not even need to go to rallies

If the authorities do not fulfill them, then the whole country “will peacefully take to the streets with a popular ultimatum,” on October 26 a strike will begin at all enterprises, blocking of roads and a collapse in sales in state stores.

Earlier, Tikhanovskaya refused to call herself president. She explained that she does not consider herself a politician. “Probably the most that I can say about myself is a symbol of freedom,” said the ex-candidate.

The presidential elections in Belarus took place on August 9. According to official data, Tikhanovskaya won 10 percent, and Alexander Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, got 80 percent of the vote.

This triggered massive protests across the country, which have been going on for the third month.